Syracuse football: WR coach Terrence Samuel leaves for Kansas, per report

The staffing changes aren’t done for the Syracuse Orange football team just yet, apparently. Following the announced departures of offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, tight ends coach Reno Ferri and defensive line coach Vince Reynolds, it appears Dino Babers now has a fourth spot to fill.

Sources: Kansas is hiring Syracuse WR coach Terrence Samuel for an offensive staff position. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2021

The report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel says that wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel will be headed to the Kansas Jayhawks for an offensive staff position. Samuel just arrived last year to fill the wide receivers coach role, and while it’s hard to pin the blame on hm, the Orange wideouts also didn’t really accomplish a ton on his watch in 2021.

Personally, wouldn’t read too much into this one — though some may want to given Samuel leaving for what appears to be a lateral move at absolute best with KU. It was a disappointing season for Syracuse, and the wideouts weren’t really involved. Samuel also didn’t appear super involved on the recruiting trail. So realistically, it could’ve been a mutual decision, especially if and when the Jayhawks reached out.

That said, it puts even more pressure on Babers’s ability to make the right hires this offseason. At this point, you’re not super likely to make an impact on the early signing period, but maybe the names you bring in can help the program close in on talent before the February signing date and/or assist with some transfers. A new offensive coordinator (whoever he may be) could also be interested in making his own hire at the receivers coach spot, to best fit with his own system.

Interesting, though, to say the least. Here’s hoping that these openings are filled sooner rather than later.