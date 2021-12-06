Syracuse football captain Cooper Lutz entering the transfer portal, per report

It seems that every week, there’s a new story about a Syracuse Orange player entering the transfer portal. This is the nature of college football in 2021, however, for Dino Babers, it’s creating a roster crunch issue where the team stays young as upperclassman continue to file out the door, even after contributing on the field.

That list of players grew longer today as running back and special teams captain Cooper Lutz entered the transfer portal, according to a report by Stephen Bailey.

News: Syracuse RB and special teams captain Cooper Lutz has entered the transfer portal, per a source: https://t.co/JEZ3Db3Tc6 @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/B1vYTkMahf — Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) December 6, 2021

Lutz appeared in all 12 games for the Orange this season, but saw his backfield opportunities drop even with Jarveon Howard entering the portal earlier this season. Lutz saw his carries drop from 43 to 17 this year, and only returned 7 kickoffs. The rising junior would have been a special teams regular again in 2022, competing with Josh Hough for backup carries behind Sean Tucker, assuming the latter stays in Syracuse.

Lutz’s departure leaves the Orange with just 60 scholarship players on the roster. Assuming that Syracuse can fill all 25 incoming scholarship spots, there will still need to be significant transfer portal action incoming for Syracuse to fill out a traditional sized collegiate roster, and add enough veteran experience to a team that will be playing for a coach on the hot seat. With Athletic Director John Wildhack setting the season goals at bowl games, another year with the “young team” excuse won’t cut it with most Orange fans.

We’ll keep you updated on any further transfer portal action, and wish the best to Lutz wherever he may land.