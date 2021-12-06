Troy Nunes is an Absolute Livecast: Basketball bounceback and coaching carousels

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program had themselves a week, knocking off a ranked competitor in the ACC-B1G Challenge and getting a head start in ACC dominance with an early season win on the road against Florida State. The women’s team did much of the same, knocking off Ohio State and setting a team high scoring record on Sunday afternoon. Oh, and football may not have had a game this week, but plenty of coaching moves happened or were rumored to have happened that impact the Orange, so #FootballSeasonNeverEnds.

As usual, Andy, Christian, and Steve hoped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast, the guys talked about...

Last week we said the Orange may have to salvage the season in ACC play, and the men got a head start in both non-conference and conference play.

What did FSU do that Indiana didn’t that stiffed the Orange shooting so effectively?

It’s time to stop pretending that Joe Girard is going to be a Syracuse Point Guard.

Cole Swider is not shooting the ball well at all. We talk about how to resolve this, and why Benny Williams isn’t the answer right now.

The Orange’s defense is incredibly bad. We talk some of those numbers, and the drastic changes implemented to try and improve.

What happens if Syracuse is 5-5?

The coaching carousel is running at full speed, and we’re turning this into a Syracuse segment. Because duh.

WELCOME TO ACCTION!

Does pursuing Robert Anae make sense?

Why does Syracuse need to start thinking with portals?

Cheers to the All-ACC Football award winners!

We break down Wildhack’s comments from Monday, because this week had a ton of news.

Finishing shoutouts!

