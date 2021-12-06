Troy Nunes is an Absolute Livecast: Basketball bounceback and coaching carousels

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program had themselves a week, knocking off a ranked competitor in the ACC-B1G Challenge and getting a head start in ACC dominance with an early season win on the road against Florida State. The women’s team did much of the same, knocking off Ohio State and setting a team high scoring record on Sunday afternoon. Oh, and football may not have had a game this week, but plenty of coaching moves happened or were rumored to have happened that impact the Orange, so #FootballSeasonNeverEnds.
As usual, Andy, Christian, and Steve hoped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!
In this week’s edition of the LiveCast, the guys talked about...
- Last week we said the Orange may have to salvage the season in ACC play, and the men got a head start in both non-conference and conference play.
- What did FSU do that Indiana didn’t that stiffed the Orange shooting so effectively?
- It’s time to stop pretending that Joe Girard is going to be a Syracuse Point Guard.
- Cole Swider is not shooting the ball well at all. We talk about how to resolve this, and why Benny Williams isn’t the answer right now.
- The Orange’s defense is incredibly bad. We talk some of those numbers, and the drastic changes implemented to try and improve.
- What happens if Syracuse is 5-5?
- The coaching carousel is running at full speed, and we’re turning this into a Syracuse segment. Because duh.
- WELCOME TO ACCTION!
- Does pursuing Robert Anae make sense?
- Why does Syracuse need to start thinking with portals?
- Cheers to the All-ACC Football award winners!
- We break down Wildhack’s comments from Monday, because this week had a ton of news.
- Finishing shoutouts!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
