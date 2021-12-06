ACC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: the unwrapped edition

With James moving on to different slices of basketball coverage the #jokesandgarbage wing assumes the role of ACC MBB Power Rankings this season. We start this off by sharing each head coach’s top played Spotify song of 2021. Is the ACC good this year? Who knows but like the jokes in this piece at least one will be determined to be “decent enough”

1) Duke Blue Devils- “Stay” - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber.

Hey did you know it was Coach K’s final season in Durham? We don’t think K’s playing this one as much as all the Cameron Crazies are as they think about life after the legend.

2) Wake Forest Demon Deacons- “Mood” - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

This isn’t Danny Manning’s Wake anymore. If you go into Cassell Coliseum and win big you get our attention. Oklahoma transfer Alondes Williams is leading the Demon Deacons in scoring, rebounds and assists keeping Winston-Salem in a very good mood early this year.

3) UNC Tar Heels: “Butter”- BTS

UNC’s opponents have been going through the Heels’ defense like a knife through butter so far this season but the way Hubert Davis’ offense is playing has UNC fans feeling pretty upbeat.

4) Syracuse Orange: “Forever After All”- Luke Combs

You thought Jim Boeheim might follow Coach K and his sons out the door after this season? Like the song says his tenure might be forever after all.

5) Virginia Cavaliers: “Good 4 U”- Olivia Rodrigo

You think Tony Bennett is pretty mild-mannered but with his team struggling offensively early in the season we can imagine he wishes he still had Casey Morsell and Jabri Abdur-Rahim to help his squad.

6) Florida State Seminoles: “Heat Waves”- Glass Animals

The Seminoles are yet to find their stride but Leonard Hamilton has built another athletic roster that he can send after his opponent in.....well waves. That’s why we went with that song...you know what let’s just move on shall we

7) Virginia Tech Hokies: “Levitating”

Keve Aluma is going to have to continue to raise his game if the Hokies want to hang in the top half of the ACC. We had planned to slot them higher but then Wake dominated them so we’ll be watching closely to see how the Hokies respond.

8) Louisville Cardinals: “Bad Habits”- Ed Sheeran

The Cardinals have a lot of talent but leading the league in turnovers is not a recipe for continued success. Can Chris Mack get his team to take better care of the ball?

9) Boston College Eagles: “Up”- Cardi B

Way to go Eagles. One game into the ACC season and you’re over .500 and tied for 1st place. Enjoy your moment back at the top.

10) NC State Wolfpack: “Way 2 Sexy”- Drake f/Future and Young Thug

Are we saying Kevin Keatts is the best looking ACC HC? Nope. Are we saying Kevin Keatts thinks he’s the best-looking ACC HC? Absolutely. We picture Keatts playing this every morning while he’s posting his fit on Instagram.

11) Clemson Tigers: “Montero (Call me by your name)”- Lil Nas X

Brad Brownell looked like he was going to make Clemson into a strong hoops program but without Aamir Simms he

12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: “Astronaut in the Ocean”- Masked Wolf

We all remember what Josh Pastner wore last year? Sure looks like a Masked Wolf fan to us

13) Miami Hurricanes: “Easy on Me”- Adele

Luckily for Jim Larrañaga Miami has no AD right now and they are too busy chasing Mario Cristobal while still employing their current HC. No one’s going to notice things around the basketball program for a while so he can just go quietly into the spring.

14) Pittsburgh Panthers: “Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic

Jeff Capel’s roster looks nothing like it did last year as he watched players transfer or depart early for the pros. Each one making sure they didn’t close the door on the player behind them.

15) Notre Dame Fighting Irish: “Save Your Tears”- The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

First you got rid of the #BoeheimJacketToss, then you got a commitment from JJ Starling, and finally you lost to Boston College. You get no sympathy from us Mike Brey.

So that’s the first ACC Power Rankings of the 21-22 season. Leave your comments complaints and pleas to James to come back and do this below....and enjoy the songs