Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1) vs. Central Connecticut State (1-4, 0-0)

Day & Time: Sunday, December 5, 2 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: Syracuse, 3-0

Current Streak: Syracuse, 3

First Meeting: They first played in December 1987, with the Orange getting a 79-69 win at home.

Last Meeting: Syracuse eased to a 95-63 win over the Blue Devils in December 2016. The 20th-ranked Orange had three players—Brittney Sykes, Alexis Peterson, and Briana Day—go over 20 points in the victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 4-4) | Central Connecticut State - Kerri Reaves (2nd year, 5-18)

Coach Bio: Reaves was named CCSU’s interim head coach ahead last season after previous coach Beryl Reaves got the ax after three straight years of winning less than ten games. Reaves was on CCSU’s staff for 15 years before ascending to the head position.

She played her college ball at Marquette, where she helped guide the Golden Eagles to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in the mid-90s She got into coaching as a grad assistant at her alma mater before becoming an assistant at Providence. She spent six seasons in her first stint in Rhode Island before taking a head coaching job at Division II Saint Leo. She went back to Providence in 2002 and stayed there for three seasons before moving to CCSU.

Last Year: In 2020-21, the Blue Devils went 4-14, playing all of their games in conference and losing their last sox contests. The past several seasons have been difficult for the program. The last time they had a winning season was back in 2014-15 when they went 19-13 and made it to the WNIT.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Ashley Berube is the Blue Devils' only double-digit scorer, averaging an impressive 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She stands at six-foot-two and could challenge the Orange in the paint. She makes almost 50 percent of her shots and can stretch the floor from deep. CCSU has several players that are six-foot or taller. It’ll be interesting to see if they can challenge the Orange down low.

If Syracuse Wins: I don’t think many thought this team would have a chance to get above. 500 after the tough trip to the Bahamas. If they can take care of business against a not-great Blue Devils team they’ll be 5-4 and on a three-game winning streak.

If Syracuse Loses: It would kill a lot of momentum that the Orange currently possesses. At least we’ll have Ohio State.

Fun Fact: CCSU’s Amaya Williams is a Syracuse native and played her high school ball in the SCSD at Nottingham. Williams consistently earned Syracuse.com all-star honors while she played for the Bulldogs. She’s only played in two games this season but hopefully finds the floor on Sunday.