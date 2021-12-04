Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-0) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-2, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, December 4, 4 pm ET

Location: Donald Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

Line: The Orange are currently -7 underdogs per DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Florida State Blog: Tomahawk Nation

Rivalry: 7-5, Syracuse

Current Streak: 3, Florida State

First Meeting: The first meeting between Syracuse and Florida State in 1990 in the Sunshine State. The Orange dominated with a 90-69 victory. Billy Owens led the way with 23 points.

Last Meeting: An eight point Seminoles lead in the first half evaporated as the Orange battled back to trade the lead multiple times late in the game. Florida State eventually outlasted Syracuse and won 80-77. Elijah Hughes led all scorers with 25 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,087-412) | Florida State - Leonard Hamilton (20th year, 405-230)

Coach Bio: Hamilton played college basketball at Gaston CC and UT Martin. He immediately went into coaching at Austin Peay before moving to Kentucky. Hamilton was with the Wildcats when they won the 1978 NCAA tournament and stayed as an assistant with Kentucky for 13 years. His first head coaching job came with Oklahoma State for four years before joining Miami for 10 years. His last season with the Hurricanes saw Miami finish tied for first in the Big East and a Sweet 16 appearance.

His success with Miami brought a move to the NBA, as Hamilton went to the Washington Wizards in 2000. Unfortunately, the Wizards only won 19 games that season and Hamilton was fired. Hamilton returned to coaching with Florida State in 2002 where he has stayed since. The Seminoles won the 2012 ACC tournament and made the NCAA tournament eight times, with an Elite Eight appearance in 2018.

Last Year: Florida State finished second in the ACC with an 11-4 record and was ranked as high as No. 11 in the polls. The Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech in the ACC semifinals but still did enough to get a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament. Florida State made the Sweet 16 but lost to No. 1 seed Michigan.

Last Game: Florida State got the unfortunate draw of drawing No. 2 Purdue in the ACC-Big 10 challenge, and the Boilermakers played like the second-best team in the country. Purdue shot nearly 60% from the floor and 48% from three in a 93-65 win.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Caleb Mills has stepped up to lead the Seminoles. He leads Florida State with 12.1 points per game and is second on the team with 19 assists. Mills is a transfer from Houston, but wasn’t a major player for the Cougars last season.

If Syracuse Wins: Inevitably, Syracuse will lose by three to Florida State in football again next year.

If Syracuse Loses: Inevitably, Syracuse will win by three against Florida State in football again next year.

Fun Fact: More people can now watch and enjoy (or not) Syracuse basketball as the ACC Network announced a deal with Comcast to make the channel available to its customers. So welcome Comcast users! We’re sorry.