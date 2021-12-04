GameThread: Syracuse Orange (4-3) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-2)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team looks to pick up its second signature victory of the 2021-22 season as Jim Boeheim’s club is set to take on the Florida State Seminoles from Tallahassee, FL, shortly. The matchup will be the first conference game of the season for each team.

Syracuse has dropped three of its last five games but picked up a win in double-overtime against Indiana on Tuesday whereas Florida State is coming off a loss to Purdue in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The last time Syracuse played a double-overtime game prior to Tuesday night was against Florida State in 2018, which resulted in a 101-90 Seminoles victory.

Florida State is favored in this game. KenPom predicts an 80-72 Seminoles win. Syracuse owns the series edge 7-5 all-time. But the series is tied 4-4 since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013-14. The Seminoles have won the last three.

The game tips from Donald L. Tucker Civic Center momentarily. For those of you joining from your couch, come hang with the Nunes gang.

Leave your pre- and in-game comments below.