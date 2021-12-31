Syracuse football: CB Garrett Williams will return for 2022 season

The Syracuse Orange football team will close out 2021 with more good news. Standout cornerback Garrett Williams announced that he will return to Syracuse for the 2022 season and not enter the NFL Draft.

Williams has been a starter at corner the last two seasons and was eligible to enter this year’s draft after his 3rd year at Syracuse. Instead he will enter the 2022 season with three years of eligibility remaining and will once again pair with Duce Chestnut at corner for the Orange.

Garrett was a 2020 Freshman All-American and he has led the ACC in pass breakups in each of the last two seasons. For his career Williams has 116 tackles and two interceptions- both of the highlight variety.

With the return of Williams and Mikel Jones to Syracuse the defense brings back a couple of their most talented players. Since the Orange will need to replace a lot of production on the defensive line, this is very good news for Tony White.