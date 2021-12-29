GameThread: Syracuse Orange (6-5) vs. Cornell Big Red (8-2)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is right back into action after a dominating 93-62 win over Brown on Monday. Now the Orange host another Ivy League opponent with the Cornell Big Red coming to the Dome.

This is a rescheduled contest that was originally supposed to take place on December 22 before Syracuse went on a program pause due to positive COVID-19 cases in its program. Now tonight’s Cornell game is replacing a postposed Georgia Tech game originally slated for tonight before the Yellow Jackets had COVID issues in their program. Confused yet?

The big pre-game news is that Cornell is without leading scorer Jordan Jones, who is unavailable due to a lower body injury. That means the Big Red doesn’t have a player tonight who is averaging double-digit points this season.

Same starters as usual for Syracuse: Girard, Boeheim, Swider, Boeheim and Edwards.



Looks like Cornell is going with Greg Dolan, Chris Manon, Sarju Patel, Keller Boothby and Kobe Dickson.



Jordan Jones, the Big Red's leading scorer, is out for tonight due to a lower body injury. — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) December 29, 2021

The game is on the Regional Sports Networks, which means the YES Network in the Syracuse Area. Take a look at the TV/Streaming article for your local station. Tip is at the top of the hour - let’s get talking in the comments below.