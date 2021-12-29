Syracuse vs. Cornell: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-5, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (8-2, 0-0)

Day & Time: Wednesday, December 29, 7 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse is a -14.5 favorite per DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse Area), WatchESPN, Watch YES Network

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 93-31, Syracuse

Current Streak: 40, Syracuse

First Meeting: The Syracuse varsity basketball program got its first ever win back in 1901 against Cornell, winning by a score of 18-15.

Last Meeting: Jimmy Boeheim led all scorers with 25 points, but he played for the other team this time around. Syracuse exploded in the second half to outscore Cornell 46-28 to eventually win 72-53. Elijah Hughes led Syracuse scorers with 22 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,089-414) | Cornell - Brian Earl (sixth season, 50-75

Coach Bio: Earl played his collegiate basketball for Princeton and helped lead the Tigers to three Ivy League championships. He was named the Ivy League Player of the Year in his senior seasons with Princeton. After a professional career in the states, Germany and England, Earl returned to Princeton in 2006 as an assistant. He stayed there for nine seasons before moving to Cornell in 2016 to become the team’s head coach.

Last Year: Cornell didn’t have a season in 2020-21 with the Ivy League canceling the season. The Bears finished the regular season in 2019-20 with a 7-20 record and a 4-10 conference record.

Last Game: Virginia Tech was red hot against Cornell and easily disposed of the Big Red 93-60. The Hokies shot over 50% from the floor and from three with seven players scoring in double digits.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Jordan Jones leads Cornell in scoring as the only player on the roster to average double digit points per game. He scores 12.7 points per game and has made the second most threes on the Cornell team.

If Syracuse Wins: This is what you get for stealing a Boeheim from Syracuse

If Syracuse Loses: Ok sorry! We clearly didn’t understand the ramifications of taking our Boeheim back.

Fun Fact: This is Cornell’s first game in 21 days. The team has had two other games, along with the originally scheduled Syracuse game, canceled between its last game against Virginia Tech on December 8.