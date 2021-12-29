Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Cornell: TNIAAM predictions and poll

After a long COVID pause the Syracuse Orange (6-5) men’s basketball team gets back on the court for their second game in three days. Syracuse hosts the Cornell Big Red (8-2) tonight at 7:00 eastern as the long-time rivals The Orange hope to keep building momentum as they head back into ACC play.

So before these teams face off for the first time since Jimmy Boeheim's transfer we'll tell you what we think will happen tonight.

Kevin

Syracuse 83, Cornell 78

If Jesse Edwards can stay out of foul trouble in this one I think he’s the difference. Cornell is going to get shots from deep but they don’t seem to have the inside game to keep up with Syracuse. The Orange moved the ball well on Monday night and if they can keep sharing the ball they can hold off the Big Red in the Jimmy Boeheim revenge game. While it’s too early for a must-win, this is a game that Syracuse can’t afford to lose.

Zeke

Syracuse 85, Cornell 78

Tonight’s game marks the first time that Cornell is competing since their December 8th loss against Virginia Tech. The Big Red currently sit with an 8-2 record heading into the match up. On paper Cornell looks as good as any of the other top teams in the NCAA. However, the level of competition the Big Red faced outside of Virginia Tech and Colgate was far from the level of competition Syracuse has faced this season. I think the Orange continue to build momentum heading into the new year and walk away tonight with the W.

Christian

Syracuse 82, Cornell 70

The Cornell record is deceiving as the Big Red haven’t played the stiffest competition in the world. However, one of those wins is against Colgate. That also being said, the Cornell defense hasn’t been all that great against Power Five competition this season, allowing at least 85 points in both of its losses this season. Except a bit of a slow start as well from the Big Red with the team coming off a long layoff. Hopefully the momentum Syracuse established carries over into the Cornell game.

Szuba

Syracuse 91, Cornell 70

While Cornell gives off major Colgate vibes based on style of play (read: chucking 3s) and not just geographic proximity, I think the Orange have learned some things since that time and blow out the Big Red at home. If last game was any indication, Syracuse should have no trouble executing on offense. Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard will lead the way while Cole Swider should find some shots. Jimmy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards have an advantage inside too. This should be one last opportunity for Jim Boeheim to develop his bench and get the rotation players more minutes before ACC play begins in earnest.

John

Syracuse 88, Cornell 71

The biggest opportunity for Cornell to win here is by turning this into a three-point contest given their 36.6% shooting rate from outside, and unfortunately Syracuse is the sort of team that could absolutely play along. Cornell’s held opponents to 31% from three-point land so far this year, but at the same time they haven’t really faced the stiffest competition (just two teams ranked above No. 150 according to KenPom and they lost both). SU should be alright, even if things look weird for a few minutes.

