GameThread: Syracuse Orange (5-5) vs. Brown Bears (8-5)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action after a 16-day covid pause that resulted in two postponed games (Lehigh and Cornell).

Syracuse returns home to host Brown out of the Ivy League. The Orange own the all-time series edge 4-3—including the last four—but these two squads haven’t played since the 1986 NCAA Tournament; a 101-52 Syracuse win which was actually played in the Carrier Dome.

As for this matchup specifically, the Orange opened as a 10.5 point favorite over Brown. Both teams haven’t played a game in over two weeks — Brown’s last game came on Dec. 10 against Vermont. The Bears have played a somewhat difficult schedule in the non-conference but haven’t been able to take down any notables foes, going 0-4 against top 100 KenPom teams. The Bears are led by decennial head coach Mike Martin. He’s backed up by assistant coach T.J. Sorrentine.

(/ducks)

Senior center Bourama Sidibe went through warmups and John Bol Ajak won’t be available in this contest, according to Donna Ditota.

The only Syracuse scholarship player not on the court is John Bol Ajak. I'm told he's not available to play tonight. — Donna Ditota (@DonnaDitota1) December 27, 2021

This game tips momentarily from the dome and will air on ACCN. As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.