Syracuse vs. Brown: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (5-5, 1-0) vs. Brown Bears (8-5, 0-0)

Day & Time: Monday, December 27 , 6 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse is a 9.5-point favorite over Brown per DraftKings

TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 4-3, Syracuse

Current Streak: 4, Syracuse

First Meeting: Brown is one of the few opponents to beat Syracuse in the first ever meeting between the two teams. Brown beat Syracuse 24-20 back in 1905.

Last Meeting: Syracuse and Navy met in the first round of the 1986 NCAA tournament. The Orange easily handled the Bears 101-52. Pearl Washington led all scorers with 21 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,088-414) | Brown - Mike Martin (10th year, 116-129)

Coach Bio: Martin has spent his entire collegiate playing and coaching career in the Ivy League. He played at Brown before joining the coaching staff for a year with the program. Martin then moved to Penn as an assistant for six seasons. Afterwards, Martin went back to Brown to become the program’s head coach in 2012. The Bears had made one postseason appearance in the CBI under Martin’s tenure.

Last Year: Brown didn’t have a season in 2020-21 with the Ivy League canceling the season. The Bears finished the regular season in 2019-20 with a 15-12 record and an 8-6 conference record.

Last Game: Brown trailed for the most of the game against Vermont back on December 10 but took the lead with 30 seconds left to play. However, Vermont scored the final six points of the game in that timeframe to win 70-65 over the Bears.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Kino Lilly Jr has been a revelation for the Bears as a freshman. Coming off the bench in all but one game this season, Lilly leads the team in points with 12.2 per game. He has nine double-digit point games and is shooting 40% from three.

If Syracuse Wins: Back on track, yay!

If Syracuse Loses: Woof.

Fun Fact: This game will be Buddy Boeheim’s 100th career game with the Orange.