Troy Nunes is an Absolute LiveCast: Musical Basketball Chairs and football hires!

Just because you were dreaming of sugarplums and lollipops doesn’t mean that the news cycle stopped for the Syracuse Orange! The holiday season is usually filled with basketball recaps, but Omnicron has different ideas, so both the men’s and women’s programs have been forced to play scheduling musical chairs. If that wasn’t enough, two lacrosse schedules dropped, huge transfer news (in a good way) came in for the Orange, and those vacancies signs can be taken down outside the football office.

As usual, Christian and Steve hoped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange, joined by a special guest in Kevin Wall!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast, the guys talked about...

Kevin’s not Andy!

The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coaching vacancies have been filled!

What can we expect with these new hires? And how much of UVA can we look to for inspiration?

Oh and that QB situation... how do these hires impact Garret Shrader?

Let’s talk basketball scheduling... Oh joys. What channel is the game on?

What can the team do to “rebound” in the restart?

Let’s talk offense: what’s working and what’s not.

Lax scheduling time!

