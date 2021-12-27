Syracuse men’s basketball vs Brown: TNIAAM predictions and poll

Finally the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action. Syracuse hosts the Brown Bears tonight at 6:00 eastern as the team returns from COVID pause to face an opponent we didn’t expect. At 5-5 the Orange will look to get a winning streak started during this two-game Ivy League homestand.

So before these teams face off for the first time in thirty-five years we’ll tell you what we think will happen tonight. And if you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 85, Brown 72

I’d expect this game is sloppy to start but eventually the Orange start finding some offensive rhythm. Also looking for some full-court press as Jim Boeheim tries to get his bench players involved. Brown is able to close the gap late as Syracuse tries to get their starters some rest before Wednesday night’s game with Cornell.

Zeke

Syracuse 76, Brown 64

The Brown Bears currently have an 8-5 record headed into the Dome tonight while coming off a 17 day COVID-19 related layoff. The Orange currently sit with a 5-5 record while being out of action the past two weeks due to COVID-19 issues. Syracuse is also coming off a loss at Georgetown on Dec. 11. While Brown has a strong record, the level of competition they have faced has not been close to what Syracuse has seen so far this season. I expect the Orange to grab a win to kick off their three game home stand.

Szuba

Syracuse 85, Brown 71

Brown has played an interesting schedule to this point, knocking off vaunted foes in Salve Regina and Johnson & Wales while also playing four top-100 KenPom teams. But the Bears are 0-4 in those games and I suspect that record will move to 0-5 after tonight. Brown doesn’t score it all that well and it turns the ball over 20% of the time. This is the kind of opponent the Syracuse defense needs to see to get on the right track as the zone works towards improvement. Give me the Orange to win and cover the spread.

John

Syracuse 78, Brown 68

This is going to be a rough one for Syracuse — not because Brown’s a very tough team, but because the Orange are bound to be a little rusty given the COVID pause. Brown hasn’t played in two and a half weeks themselves, so who knows how sharp they’ll be either. In all likelihood, SU does enough to snag a win. It just may not look like the other wins (or losses) this season.

Christian

Syracuse 78, Brown 72

I’ve got bad Bryant vibes from this game. Yes, Syracuse has had more practice before this game than the Bryant game last year, but this is still a Brown team that has played some quality opponents close. Don’t be surprised if the Bears play the Orange very close throughout most of this game. I also wouldn’t be surprised if this game plays out like most Syracuse games this year - a decent first half start followed by a slow second half. Hopefully it’s just enough for the Orange to pull out a win, but at this point nothing would surprise me now.

Now it’s your turn....