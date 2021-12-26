Report: Syracuse set to hire Robert Anae as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterback coach from Virginia

Last week, we heard that the Syracuse Orange were targeting two coaches from Virginia to help kickstart an Orange offense that desperately needs a boost. It now seems like we’re one step closer to confirming those rumors. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Twitter that Robert Anae and Jason Beck are set to join Syracuse.

Now that #Virginia's season is over, QBs coach Jason Beck will be joining former offensive coordinator Robert Anae with #Syracuse, according to sources. Beck was supposed to call plays in the Fenway Bowl. Anae left the team a week ago. Syracuse is replacing OC Sterlin Gilbert. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 26, 2021

Anae and Beck are expected to fill the same roles they did in Virginia, with Anae as the offensive coordinator and Beck as the quarterbacks coach. Anae left the Cavaliers before its scheduled appearance in the Fenway Bowl. Beck was supposed to be Virginia’s offensive coordinator for the bowl game against SMU, but it was announced today that the game would be cancelled due to COVID issues in Virginia’s program.

The Fenway Bowl’s cancellation probably accelerated the hiring timeline for Syracuse, who were most likely waiting for Beck to finish UVA’s season. Syracuse has been looking for a replacement for Sterlin Gilbert after two shaky seasons as offensive coordinator. We’ve already talked about the success that Virginia’s offense had last year in our initial article about Anae and Beck, but perhaps the most important part is that they’ve already coached a dual threat quarterback in Bryce Perkins. While Shrader doesn’t have the arm of Perkins, both probably have a good idea on how to call plays to maximize his strengths and the strengths of the offense.

The timing of Anae and Beck joining is important also as Syracuse continues to looking for more additions to its team to fill out the roster through the transfer portal or through February recruits. Beck is probably the most important in this area as Syracuse still doesn’t have a quarterback that is yet signed or committed for the class of 2022.

Syracuse now needs one more assistant to fill all 10 coaching spots on Dino Babers’ staff. The Orange parted ways with Gilbert, DL coach Vince Reynolds and TE coach Reno Ferri while WR coach Terrence Samuel leaving for Kansas. Syracuse previously hired Bob Ligashesky from Bowling Green as its special teams coordinator.