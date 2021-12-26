Syracuse men’s basketball to face Cornell instead of Georgia Tech

It’s a fitting end to 2021 for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program as they will end the year playing the Brown Bears and Cornell Big Red. Syracuse’s scheduled game with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has been postponed due to COVID issues in the the Georgia Tech program.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Georgia Tech is out.

Cornell is in.



https://t.co/SKmkdYX3o5 pic.twitter.com/vgXbnYsV2N — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 26, 2021

Syracuse and Cornell will tip off at 7:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday night and be streamed on Fox Sports. The Big Red are currently 8-2 and are 2nd in the country in scoring averaging 88 points per game. Their two losses came on the road at Penn State and Virginia Tech and earlier this year they knocked off Colgate.

This will mean the Orange will now have three games this week so we’ll see how the lay-off followed by a short practice time will impact Syracuse. The Orange will get back into ACC play on Saturday when the Virginia Cavaliers come to town. Hopefully the ACC is able to re-schedule the Georgia Tech game because it sure seems like the Orange will want to get that home game in as it could be important for a team looking to find a way back to the NCAA Tournament.

We’ll have full game coverage this week of all three games as the Orange hope to close out 2021 and open 2022 on a strong note.