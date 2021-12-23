Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse football hiring, men’s basketball outlook

With both the men’s and women’s basketball teams on a COVID pause for the Syracuse Orange, it’s an oddly uneventful time in the sports calendar. Still, we find plenty to talk about when it comes to SU on our last podcast of 2021.

If Syracuse hires Virginia’s OC and QB coach, it’s a home run

How many wins do the Orange need to approach the NCAA Tournament bubble?

How SU needs to respond better to the transfer portal’s dynamics

Related on bubble question: How many road wins does ‘Cuse need?

Can private schools compete on the transfer front?

Pac-12 and ACC comparisons

