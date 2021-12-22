Syracuse women’s basketball game against Siena postponed due to COVID precautions

Just minutes ahead of Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s matchup with Siena, it was announced that the game was off due to positive COVID-19 tests from one of the Saints’ recent opponents.

It is the first game that either team has missed due to COVID-19.

The announcement from Siena came just twenty minutes before the scheduled tip at 2 p.m. The Saints played against Rider on Monday and at Albany eight days before that. The language of the tweet suggests that Siena does not yet have positive cases, but is not going to take the risk of playing on Wednesday. [Update: Rider has since confirmed at least one case of COVID among its tier one personnel]

Both teams do not play again until December 30, so there might be a possibility of rescheduling the game earlier next week. If not, the Orange will either look to fill its schedule with another opponent or wait until next Thursday, when they travel to Chapel Hill to take on No. 25 North Carolina.

Tip-off that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and it will be televised on the ACC Network.