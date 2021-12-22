Syracuse women’s lacrosse releases 2022 schedule

Happy Holidays, Syracuse Orange lacrosse fans!

We may be only three days away from Christmas, but the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team injected a little springtime into our festivities with the release of their 2022 schedule on Wednesday.

The Orange will face a 17-game schedule that features 11 teams that played in last year’s NCAA tournament, including all four teams that SU played on their way to the national championship game.

️ MARK YOUR CALENDARS ️ Syracuse will face 11 teams that competed in last year's NCAA Tournament in 2022!



Highlights of the schedule include a regular season finale rematch with Boston College on April 23, big non-conference road trips to Northwestern and Florida that double as NCAA tournament rematches, and a historic day on February 20 when SU’s all-time leading scorer, Katie Rowan, becomes the first player in program history to have her jersey retired.

The Kayla Treanor era will officially get under way on February 11, 2022 when Syracuse hosts Stanford to open the season. After a home game against Binghamton two days later, the Orange will host Stony Brook on February 20 for the Rowan jersey retirement.

The schedule then gets kicked up a notch as five of the next six games are played on the road against high-level competition. That stretch begins with a huge midwest road trip to open up ACC play with Notre Dame (February 26) before a national semifinal rematch with Northwestern (March 1).

SU will then return home to play Duke on March 6 before heading out on the road again for a southern swing against Virginia (March 12), Florida (March 16) and Virginia Tech (March 19). That’ll be an exhausting stretch of travel and three games across only eight days.

The Orange will return home for a four-game homestead that features their first ever game against first-year program Pittsburgh (April 2) before a revenge-game with North Carolina on April 9 inside the Dome.

On April 19, Katie Rowan will make her second appearance in the Dome of the season, and this time she’ll bring her Albany team with her for a matchup between the two New York foes.

The regular season concludes with what should be a fireworks show, as the Orange head to Chestnut Hill for a national title rematch with Boston College on April 23.

The ACC tournament is scheduled across two weekends, with games being played April 27, April 29, May 1 and the championship game on May 7.

Syracuse finished 2021 with a record of 17-4, advancing to their eighth Final Four and their third title game. Their first national championship still eludes them, but the 2022 squad is a strong one headlined by five players named All-Americans by US Lacrosse Magazine this week.

It’s been an exciting few days of news for Syracuse women’s lacrosse, and we now officially know that the 2022 season is less than two months away.

So start getting pumped for a new year, a new coach, and a familiar goal as Syracuse continues to chase down their first national championship.