Syracuse lacrosse: Seven players named to US Lax Magazine Preseason All-American rosters

It may still be 2021, but that doesn’t mean the previews for the 2022 Syracuse Orange lacrosse seasons aren’t ready to go. There’s a lot of hype surrounding both programs, and US Lacrosse Magazine announced its preseason All-Americans a couple of days ago. Five women and two men made the teams.

Count 'em 5⃣ USA Lacrosse Magazine All-Americans for the !



Emily Hawryschuk

Sarah Cooper

Sam Swart

Meaghan Tyrrell

Megan Carney



Details: https://t.co/fROsSjrQdQ pic.twitter.com/HRbh5hj6Hb — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) December 22, 2021

Starting with the ladies, the Orange have two firs-teamers in Emily Hawryschuk and Sarah Cooper. Hawryschuk returns for a final season with Syracuse after an ACL injury last year. She again enters the season as a Tewaaraton Award frontrunner. Cooper returns as a two-time Inside Lacrosse All-American, coming off 33 caused turnovers last season.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Sam Swart earned second team honors while Megan Carney earned third team honors. Tyrrell took over the focal point of the offense with Syracuse after Hawryschuk’s and Carney’s injuries. Tyrrell led the Orange last year with 68 goals. Swart and Carney scored over 40 goals last season as well.

Preseason All-Americans x2️⃣



Dordevic and Curry tabbed to USA Lacrosse Magazine's Preseason All-America teams.



Details: https://t.co/PfNit540Oz pic.twitter.com/6ugRUcuCcG — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) December 21, 2021

Tucker Dordevic and Brendan Curry earned second-team preseason All-American honors as they look to lead the Orange attack from the midfield again. Dordevic scored 23 goals while Curry chipped in with 17. The duo is looking for a midfield partner on the first line with Jamie Trimboli’s graduation.

Both programs enter an exciting time with new head coaches on the sideline with legendary names. The men bring over arguably the greatest men’s lacrosse player of all time in Gary Gait to lead their program after Gait took the ladies to the national championship for the third time last season. Kayla Treanor, a former four-time All-American with Syracuse, takes over for Gait to lead the women.

It'll be a special day in the Dome on Feb. 20.



Two of our all-time greats take their respective place in the Dome forever, plus Katie Rowan will have her jersey retired as part of our double-header with @CuseWLAX! — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) December 21, 2021

While we wait for the schedule to come out for both teams, you can already bookmark one date on your calendar to get to the Dome. On February 20, legendary men’s lacrosse coach Roy Simmons Jr will enter the Ring of Honor while Gait and Katie Rowan will have their jerseys retired. Both players will be the first in their respective programs to have their jerseys retired.