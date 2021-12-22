Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Siena: TV/streaming, time, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-1) vs. Siena Saints (0-9, 0-1)

Day & Time: Wednesday, December 22, 2 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: Syracuse, 6-5

Current Streak: Syracuse, 1

First Meeting: The Orange romped to a 95-65 home victory over the Saints in November 1981.

Last Meeting: In the years between, Siena beat the Orange five times, but in the last game the teams played, Syracuse dispatched the Saints 102-65 in the Dome in November of 2016. Alexis Peterson and Briana Day both had 19 points and four more players scored in double-figures.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 8-4) | Siena - Jim Jabir (1st year, 0-9)

Coach Bio: The 1st year label for Jabir is misleading as he is a lifer in his second stint in Loudonville. He started his coaching career in 1986, taking the head job at Division III Buffalo State before making the jump to Siena the next year. In his first go-around with the Saints, he coached for three winning seasons, then made the move to Marquette in 1990.

In six seasons in Wisconsin, he led the Golden Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances. After that, he had six dismal seasons at Providence, failing to register even one winning record.

At Dayton, Jabir would really make a name for himself. In 13 seasons, he built the Flyers from 3-25 into a strong mid-major team that flirted with a couple of 30-win seasons and made the Elite Eight in 2015.

Jabir stepped back from coaching after the end of the next season but found himself unable to stay away, taking the head gig at FIU for four mediocre seasons. After Siena fired former coach Ali Jaques, the school brought Jabir back for a second ride.

He sits exactly on 500 Division I wins.

Last Year: Siena finished 4-9 overall and 3-8 in MAAC play. Its season ended with a 63-55 loss to eventual conference champion Marist in the quarterfinals of the MAAC Tournament.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Rayshel Brown has been a consistent player in the MAAC for the last couple of years. The fifth-year guard leads the Saints with 13.2 points per game and also grabs 5.1 rebounds per game. She doesn’t take the outside shot much, so the Orange will have to focus on keeping her out of the lane.

If Syracuse Wins: The Orange will be 9-4 headed into an ACC clash at North Carolina on December 30.

If Syracuse Loses: Siena gains some serious street cred in the MAAC.

Fun Fact: Former Syracuse star Isis Young spent her seventh and final year of eligibility at Siena last season. She starred for the Saints, draining 34 threes in 11 games and averaging close to 19 points per contest. With the NCAA allowing an extra year because of COVID, she could have come back for her eighth year but chose to begin a professional career overseas.