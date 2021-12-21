Syracuse football: New Mexico State RB Juwaun Price announces transfer to Orange

With a relatively small recruiting class and a bunch of scholarship spots open, you’d expect that the Syracuse Orange would bring in players through the transfer portal. One of the first portal commits was revealed on Tuesday, as former New Mexico State running back Juwaun Price committed to the Orange.

Price is coming off a successful first full season with New Mexico State in 2021. He redshirted in 2019 and New Mexico State didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID. Price initially started the season splitting time with O’Maury Samuels before taking the RB1 role full time in week nine. He averaged 5.13 yards per carry and recorded 10 rushing touchdowns.

Price becomes the second player that Syracuse has gained from New Mexico State in as many years. DB Jason Simmons Jr. also transferred from the Aggies to the Orange. Simmons immediately stepped into a starting role for Syracuse, although it’s unlikely Price does the same with Sean Tucker still in the backfield for the Orange.

What Price does bring is important depth in the running back room for the Orange. With Abdul Adams graduating and Jarveon Howard and Cooper Lutz transferring, the only running back who has taken a carry for Syracuse is Tucker. Everyone other running back on the Orange roster was a freshman last season. Price should hopefully allow the Syracuse coaching staff to give Tucker a break so that he doesn’t have to carry the ball 30 times in multiple games this season.

Welcome to the Orange Juwaun! Talk to Jason Simmons about how to bundle up for winter. Take a look at his season highlights from 2021 with New Mexico State here: