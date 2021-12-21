Catching up with Syracuse’s winter sports as they head to break

While the Syracuse Orange head into the semester break a couple of the winter sports have been in action. Syracuse’s women’s hockey team is currently in first in the CHA with 10 points in 8 games. The Orange have an overall record of 6-9-4 but have played better defense in CHA games with only 16 goals allowed in their 8 games. Arielle DeSmet is 2nd among the CHA goalies with a .931 save percentage and if Syracuse wants to hold off Mercyhurst and Penn State they will need her to keep up that strong play in net.

Abby Moloughney leads Syracuse with fifteen points (seven goals and eight assists) so far this season. Sarah Marchand with fourteen points (five goals and nine assists) and Lauren Bellefontaine with twelve points (six goals and six assists) are close behind. The Orange are back in action New Year’s weekend in Pittsburgh where they face Boston University to start a stretch of four non-conference games to help the team prepare before jumping back into the final CHA games.

The Syracuse indoor track and field teams competed at two meets before the break. At Cornell’s Greg Page Relays the Orange women were led by freshman sprinter Kahniya James who took 2nd in the 60m dash, Eunice Boateng’s 3rd-place finish in the 300m dash and Juliette Keller’s 1st place run in the 3000m.

At Cornell the Syracuse men had 1st-place finishes from Trei Thorogood in the 60m dash and Isaiah Lewis in the 60m hurdles. The Orange also had the 3rd (Anthony Vasquez), 4th (David Peters) and 5th-place (Naseem Smith) finishers in the hurdles as once again that looks to be a strong group.

Syracuse also sent some distance runners to Boston University earlier this month. Emma Eastman’s 10:02 3000m and Nathan Lawler’s 14:08 5000m time were the top performances there. The teams will be back on campus after New Year’s and back in action on January 8th at Cornell as they work towards this year’s ACC Indoor Championships at Virginia Tech in late February.