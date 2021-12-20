 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Livecast: Basketball Extravaganza with James Szuba

We talk basketball just in time for basketball to be put on hold.

By Steve Haller

Well, we at one point had a season that involved the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, and we hope to again in the near future. This week we welcomed Nunes’s own hoops guru, James Szuba to the show, to talk basketball, just in time for the Orange to have two games postponed and enter COVID protocols. We speed through National Signing Day and some football news, and then get into the meat of it with James after a few minutes.

You can find us weekly on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast, the guys talked about...

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

