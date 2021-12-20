Troy Nunes is an Absolute Livecast: Basketball Extravaganza with James Szuba

Well, we at one point had a season that involved the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, and we hope to again in the near future. This week we welcomed Nunes’s own hoops guru, James Szuba to the show, to talk basketball, just in time for the Orange to have two games postponed and enter COVID protocols. We speed through National Signing Day and some football news, and then get into the meat of it with James after a few minutes.

You can find us weekly on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast, the guys talked about...

National Signing Day News

Obligatory plug for Brandon Whitaker and his amazing work

Mikel Jones is coming back, yay!

James talks hoops! Yay!

Join our Discord!

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!