Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse football season recap

Perhaps thankfully, the Syracuse Orange football season is complete. So we talk about all the things that happened — good and bad — then how that’s impacted early offseason staffing moves for Dino Babers before a crucial (and difficult) 2022 season.

Some of the specifics:

Where Syracuse needs to focus while recruiting the transfer portal

Can MBB just play five guys 40 minutes per night all the time?

Also, we probably need more Benny Williams

If you’ve looked at the 2022 football schedule, it’s... incredibly difficult

Talking offensive coordinator candidates

Praising Jesse Edwards, potentially the most important player on the team

