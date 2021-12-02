Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse football season recap

Perhaps thankfully, the Syracuse Orange football season is complete. So we talk about all the things that happened — good and bad — then how that’s impacted early offseason staffing moves for Dino Babers before a crucial (and difficult) 2022 season.
Some of the specifics:
- Where Syracuse needs to focus while recruiting the transfer portal
- Can MBB just play five guys 40 minutes per night all the time?
- Also, we probably need more Benny Williams
- If you’ve looked at the 2022 football schedule, it’s... incredibly difficult
- Talking offensive coordinator candidates
- Praising Jesse Edwards, potentially the most important player on the team
- Want more beer?: Follow John and Dan on Untappd
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
Loading comments...