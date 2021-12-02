 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse football season recap

Also, a MBB vs. Florida State preview.

By John Cassillo and Dan Lyons
TNIAAP

Perhaps thankfully, the Syracuse Orange football season is complete. So we talk about all the things that happened — good and bad — then how that’s impacted early offseason staffing moves for Dino Babers before a crucial (and difficult) 2022 season.

Some of the specifics:

  • Where Syracuse needs to focus while recruiting the transfer portal
  • Can MBB just play five guys 40 minutes per night all the time?
  • Also, we probably need more Benny Williams
  • If you’ve looked at the 2022 football schedule, it’s... incredibly difficult
  • Talking offensive coordinator candidates
  • Praising Jesse Edwards, potentially the most important player on the team
  • Want more beer?: Follow John and Dan on Untappd

