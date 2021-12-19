Syracuse football targeting Virginia’s Robert Anae, Jason Beck as coaching staff hires, per report

The Syracuse Orange football team still has a few coaching spots left to fill this offseason. And while we’ve yet to hear anything definitive since the addition of new special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky, late night Sunday news indicates Dino Babers is getting closer to making two adds to the offensive staff. Per Yahoo’s Pete Thamel:

Sources: Syracuse is targeting two Virginia coaches for open spots on the Orange's offensive coaching staff – recently departed UVA OC Robert Anae as the offensive coordinator and current QB coach Jason Beck as the QB coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2021

Bronco Mendenhall’s surprise departure as Virginia’s head coach clearly threw that entire coaching staff up in the air. Mendenhall brought Robert Anae over from BYU to be his offensive coordinator, and while results have been mixed in Charlottesville, the Hoos were pretty successful there in 2021. UVA ranked No. 3 in the country in yards per game with over 516, and scored nearly 35 points per game (22nd in the FBS). Virginia’s also had a dual-threat quarterback for several years now, finding success with Brennan Armstrong and Bryce Perkins, so there’s definitely synergy there with current Orange starter Garrett Shrader, too.

Dino and Anae have some ties via Hawaii (they just missed each other as grad assistants there in the 1980s), so there’s reasons this can happen beyond Anae just looking for a new gig. Anae also has experience coaching wide receivers, and SU obviously needs to fill that role too after Terrence Samuel’s departure to Kansas.

As for Jason Beck, bringing in a dedicated QB coach would be ideal — and the fact that he’s already worked with Anae means that they could hit the ground running if both came aboard at ‘Cuse. Beck’s been at UVA for six years, has real chemistry with Anae and was a big part of the success of the aforementioned Hoos QBs. He and Dino also both have Southern California ties, in case you wanted a better link for why this hire could happen.

Hopefully this means news coming soon. As Syracuse has a lot of work left to do on the recruiting trail for 2022, bringing on the rest of the offensive staff (and a new D-line coach) as quickly as possible is crucial to improving incoming talent.

We’ll have a new story on this if something changes and hires are made (or not) in the coming days and weeks.