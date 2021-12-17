Syracuse suspends food and alcohol sales at the Carrier Dome

With New York seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, Syracuse athletics announced some important changes that will take place for athletic events at the Carrier Dome immediately. The most notable one is that no more food or alcohol will be sold inside the Dome. Only water, soft drinks and coffee will be available for purchase at cashless registers.

The full list from Cuse.com of the changes are:

All fans age 5 and up are required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Proof must be shown at the gate to secure entry to the stadium. (Newborns to age 4 do not require a vaccination or a test result to enter the facility.)

The Courtside Lounge will be closed.

Club 44 will be closed.

No food or alcohol will be served at the stadium; water, soft drinks and coffee will be available for purchase at the cashless registers in the concourse.

Pre-game courtside gathering will be prohibited.

Syracuse also announced the continuation of existing public health polices, including requiring masks inside the Dome. Syracuse Athletics noted that these changes will remain in effect “until further notice.”