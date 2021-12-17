 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Syracuse men’s basketball postpones games against Lehigh and Cornell

New, 6 comments

We figured it might happen soon, but here it is

By Christian De Guzman
Drexel v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange needed a couple of tune-up games in order to get back into rhythm before the ACC schedule kicked into full gear. However, Syracuse Athletics announced this morning that the next two games for the men’s basketball game between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Cornell Big Red are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. SU announced that they are trying to see if the two games can be made up later this season.

Now it’s important to note that it’s unclear whether Syracuse is dealing with COVID issues within its own program, COVID issues with Lehigh or Cornell, or just general COVID preventative protocols in regards to the state’s recent actions against the current uptick in COVID cases. However, Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters reported that several Syracuse players tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source.

Syracuse could have made good use of those two games against Lehigh and Cornell to establish good momentum heading into the brunt of ACC play, especially after two tough losses to former Big East foes Villanova and Georgetown. However, the Orange’s next game isn’t until December 29 against Georgia Tech.

The Syracuse women’s basketball game, scheduled for 11 am ET against UMBC, will still go on.

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...