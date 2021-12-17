Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Lehigh: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (5-5, 1-0) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-8, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, December 21, 6 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Will be updated morning of game from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 4, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Lehigh played for the first time back in 1923. The Orange won a low scoring game 28-16. Hank Greve led the way with 10 points.

Last Meeting: By modern times, Syracuse and Lehigh played a low scoring game in 2015. The Orange shot 34.6% but Lehigh shot 28.8% as Syracuse won 57-47. Michael Gbnije led the way with 16 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,088-414) | Lehigh - Dr. Brett Reed (15th year, 234-196)

Coach Bio: Reed played his collegiate basketball at Eckerd College. After graduation, Reed bounced around as an assistant between Oakland CC, UNC Greensboro, and High Point. He joined Lehigh in 2002 as an assistant coach. Reed earned his doctorate in instructional technology with a cognate in sports administration from Wayne State in 2003. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2006 at Lehigh before taking over as the program’s head coach in 2007.

Reed’s most successful year was in 2011-12, when Lehigh won the Patriot League tournament and eventually amassed a program-record 27 wins. The Mountain Hawks notably beat Duke in the first round of the NCAA tournament. During this time, Reed coached and developed notable NBA star C.J. McCollum, who has averaged over 20 points in each of the last six seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Lehigh has finished with double-digit conference wins in eight of Reed’s seasons at the helm of the program.

Last Year: Lehigh struggled in the 2020-21 COVID season, only amassing four wins in its Patriot League only schedule. The Mountain Hawks entered the Patriot League tournament as the 10 seed and lost in the first round to Boston.

Last Game: Despite shooting over 50% from the floor, Lehigh couldn’t hold on to the ball. The Mountain Hawks turned the ball over 18 times while only forcing eight turnovers. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore took advantage by scoring 26 points off turnovers, eventually beating Lehigh 81-75.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Evan Taylor is one of Lehigh’s more consistent players, leading the Mountain Hawks in scoring with 11.8 points per game. He has scored double-digit points in six of Lehigh’s nine games.

If Syracuse Wins: AIN’T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH

If Syracuse Loses: AIN’T NO VALLEY LOW ENOUGH

Fun Fact: This game will be Buddy Boeheim’s 100th career game with the Orange.