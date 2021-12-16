 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse football early signing period recap

Also: Spider-Man.

By John Cassillo and Andrew Pregler
We knew we weren’t going to love the results of the Syracuse Orange football program’s early signing period, but that doesn’t make it any easier to stomach. So we talk it out a bit in the immediate aftermath.

  • Because Andy’s here, we’re talking Spider-Man: No Way Home in advance of seeing it
  • What Syracuse needs that most coaches probably can’t provide
  • Recruiting resources and how this class didn’t come together as planned
  • What a Spider-Man movie requires and where the MCU falls short
  • Peer programs, and lessons to take from the likes of Wake and Pitt
  • Instead of Mets talk or Knicks and Nets talk, you’re getting EPL Talk
