Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse football early signing period recap

We knew we weren’t going to love the results of the Syracuse Orange football program’s early signing period, but that doesn’t make it any easier to stomach. So we talk it out a bit in the immediate aftermath.

Because Andy’s here, we’re talking Spider-Man: No Way Home in advance of seeing it

What Syracuse needs that most coaches probably can’t provide

Recruiting resources and how this class didn’t come together as planned

What a Spider-Man movie requires and where the MCU falls short

Peer programs, and lessons to take from the likes of Wake and Pitt

Instead of Mets talk or Knicks and Nets talk, you’re getting EPL Talk

