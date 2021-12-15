Early signing day: 2022 LB Kadin Bailey signs with Syracuse

We’re not quite done yet with our early signing day coverage here at TNIAAM. As usual, commits are signing between Wednesday or Friday, with most of them, if not all, signing on Wednesday. As is tradition here, we’ll cover and break down every commit that signs with the Syracuse Orange in this early signing period. Up next is a late addition to the class on Wednesday afternoon in Kadin Bailey

Twitter feed: @KadinBailey45

Hometown: Jefferson, Ga.

Previous School: Jefferson

Stats: 6’2”, 200 lbs.

Commitment date: Today!

Position: Linebacker

Ratings: Three stars from 247 and Rivals, but not ranked by ESPN. Their loss.

Other Offers: Bailey had plenty of local options to choose from in Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Most notably, he had offers from Kansas State and Tennessee as well.

Dino’s projected nickname: “The Founding Father” since Bailey is from Jefferson, and there’s that connection with Thomas Jefferson (aka Daveed Diggs).

Player Breakdown: An outside linebacker, Bailey did well in Jefferson’s system to disguise whether he would drop back in coverage, rush the quarterback, or spy. That’s important in Tony White’s system where linebackers have to be versatile. He’s not the quickest guy, but he takes good angles to ball carriers to limit yards gained. There seems to be room to grow physically for Bailey, but a strong base and foundation is there.

Highlights: