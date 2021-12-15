Early signing period: 2022 P Max Von Marburg signs with Syracuse

We figured the Syracuse Orange might need a surprise or two during the early signing period this year, and we did get them. The most out-of-left-field of those, perhaps, was the signing of Australian punter Max Von Marburg.

Twitter feed: @MaximilianvonM1

Hometown: Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia

Previous School: St. Mary Mackillop Colleges Wagga — but also, Prokick Australia

Stats: 6’0”, 192 lbs.

Commitment date: Today

Position: Punter

Ratings: Von Marburg wasn’t on radars before this, but that doesn’t mean as much when it comes to punters and kickers. We’ve had quite a few successful players go from unrated specialists to Heisman contenders, after all.

Other Offers: None that we’re aware of.

Dino’s projected nickname: “The Count.” With a name like “Von Marburg,” Max could pass as a C-list character out of Blade or Van Helsing, and Dino’s likely aware of that.

Player Breakdown: Admittedly, we don’t have tape of Von Marburg just yet, though Dino has seen it and was impressed enough to offer Max a scholarship without seeing him in-person. That also means Syracuse is carrying two scholarship punters in 2022, if both Max and James Williams stick around. Either way, SU’s clearly looking to upgrade the punting situation after 2021’s struggles.

Highlights: N/A