Early signing period: Syracuse flips transfer safety Bralyn Oliver from Oregon State

We’ve had a lot of signings today, but this is a new one. Former Louisville defensive back Bralyn Oliver has officially flipped his commitment from Oregon State and signed with the Syracuse Orange.

Twitter feed: @bralynoliver8

Hometown: Cornelius, NC

Previous School: Cornelius Hough

Stats: 6’2”, 195 lbs.

Commitment date: Today!

Position: Safety

Ratings: Three stars and the top rated signing on the day so far.

Other Offers: Oliver played last year for the Cardinals and came in there as the No. 28 safety in the class. He was commited to Oregon State this year before switching to the Orange. Prior, he had interest and offers from Georgia, Florida, FSU, Georgia Tech, and Texas Tech among other P5 schools.

Dino’s projected nickname: East Coast, since he’s choosing to stay out East instead of going to the other coast.

Player Breakdown: Oliver is exactly what the Orange needed to add in this class in a projectable, big bodied, athletic safety. Unlike other defensive backs who are coming in with mostly cornerback experience and projections, Oliver’s game is perfect for the Orange’s 3-3-5 as he could play any of the three non-corner defensive back positions. He’s got the closing and tackling for rover, but more than likely will be the free safety as he was projected at Louisville. He’s got great instincts going after the ball and closing out on receivers, and while Oliver has 4 years of eligibility remaining, I would bet we see his name on a two deep by the end of this season.

