Early signing period: 2022 LB Mehki Mason signs with Syracuse

Welcome back to more early signing day coverage here at TNIAAM. As usual, Syracuse Orange commits will be signing with the program between Wednesday and Friday - but most, if not all, will sign on Wednesday. As is tradition, we’ll have profiles on every recruit that signs with the Orange today. Up next is another promising linebacker from Florida in Mekhi Mason.

Twitter feed: @khi_lyfe

Hometown: Opa Locka, Fla.

Previous School: Monsignor Pace

Stats: 6’1”, 220 lbs.

Commitment date: Today!

Position: Linebacker

Ratings: You get three stars from everywhere, and you get three stars from everywhere!

Other Offers: Syracuse beat out some notable programs in Mason’s top seven, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pitt and West Virginia.

Dino’s projected nickname: “Super Saiyan” as Mason’s twitter profile banner is Goku, albeit lit in green but that’s small details.

Player Breakdown: Mason looks like the perfect type of linebacker that fits into Tony White’s system. He’s got experience at outside linebacker, where he’ll do the most damage rushing the quarterback. Mason has got downhill speed that makes him hard to stop as he makes his way to the quarterback. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Mason on the two-deep sooner rather than later. The 3-3-5 was made to fully unlock players with Mason’s skillset and potential.

Highlights: