Early signing period: 2022 RB LeQuint Allen signs with Syracuse

Second best thing to come from Millville since Mike Trout

By Christian De Guzman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Syracuse at Louisville Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here we go again for more early signing day coverage. Future Syracuse Orange commits will be signing their letters of commitment between Wednesday and Friday - but most, if not all, will sign on Wednesday. As usual, we at TNIAAM have your profiles on every commit that signs with the Orange. Up next is another edition to the running back room, New Jersey’s own LeQuint Allen.

Twitter feed: @JrLequint

Hometown: Millville, N.J.

Previous School: Millville

Stats: 6’0”, 180 lbs.

Commitment date: Today!

Position: Running Back

Ratings: If you didn’t expect three stars all around, you haven’t been around enough.

Other Offers: Allen had Pitt, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia and West Virginia in his top six along with Syracuse.

Dino’s projected nickname: “The Thirst Quencher” as Allen was named New Jersey’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Player Breakdown: If you’re looking for a bruising runner like early-Sean Tucker and Jarveon Howard, Allen isn’t your guy. He’s fast and nimble enough where the outside run is his best weapon and he can escape pursuing tacklers pretty easily. That change of pace in run style could be important when guys like Tucker and Josh Hough, who use their physicality more than their speed, need a break. However, as a first-option running back in Dino’s system, Allen probably needs to put on a bit of muscle before being considered for that role.

Highlights:

