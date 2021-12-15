Early signing period: 2022 OL Chad Schuster signs with Syracuse

It’s early signing season, which means a new batch of Syracuse Orange athletes are about to head north. Syracuse will add recruits to the program between Wednesday through Friday, but expect most players to sign on Wednesday. As each signing is confirmed, we’ll post profiles here on TNIAAM. Up next is Chad Schuster, bringing some Midwest flair to the trenches.

Twitter feed: @_chadschuster_

Hometown: Franklin, WI

Previous School: Franklin

Stats: 6’ 6”, 280 lbs.

Commitment date: August 25, 2021

Position: Offensive line

Ratings: Three stars on 247.

Other Offers: Offers from most of the MAC, and interest from a number of P5 schools, such as FSU, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin.

Dino’s projected nickname: The Big Cheese. I know Dino won’t pass up a good Wisconsin-dad-joke if he can help it.

Player Breakdown: Coach Mike Schmidt seems to have seen something in this big fella. He has the size to put on a college S&C program worth of weight and be molded into whatever Schmidt needs him to do. His 2020 season was, as you can imagine, COVID shortened, but this year his film looked improved. If he can learn to use his hands, there’s something to be developed here. I would assume a redshirt this season though.

Highlights: