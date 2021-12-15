Early signing period: 2022 CB Quan Peterson signs with Syracuse

It’s early signing season, which means a new batch of Syracuse Orange athletes are about to head north. Syracuse will add recruits to the program between Wednesday through Friday, but expect most players to sign on Wednesday. As each signing is confirmed, we’ll post profiles here on TNIAAM. Up next is Quan Peterson who

Twitter feed: @Quannyp1

Hometown: South Pointe, SC

Previous School: Rock Hill

Stats: 6’ 1”, 175 lbs.

Commitment date: July 4, 2021

Position: Cornerback

Ratings: Three stars from 247Sports and Rivals. 247 had him rated as the 18th ranked recruit in South Carolina while he was 16th on Rivals list.

Other Offers: He received offers from Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, and Appalachian State among others.

Dino’s projected nickname: We’re guessing Quan likes Quanny P but Dino’s going to go with Petey

Player Breakdown: If Garrett Williams decides to head to the NFL Draft, Syracuse might need Peterson and Jeremiah Wilson to come into 2022 ready to see some action on passing downs. If Williams is back then we’d expect Peterson to get snaps on special teams and get acclimated to Tony White’s defense. He’s got the type of size that the Orange like for their corners.

Highlights: