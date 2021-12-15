Early signing period: 2022 ATH Dom Foster signs with Syracuse

Yes, it’s time for the early signing period once again. As always, we’re welcoming the newest Syracuse Orange football players to the program between Wednesday and Friday, but basically just Wednesday, by adding profiles here on TNIAAM — once players fax in their letters of intent, of course. Next up is Cornell Perry, who was SU’s first verbal commit all the way back in February.

Twitter feed: @dom11foster

Hometown: Warren, OH

Previous School: Warren G. Harding

Stats: 6’2”, 175lbs

Commitment date: August 18, 2021

Very thankful and blessed to have this Opportunity I want to thank my Family & Friends and Coaches With that being Said I am 100% Committed to The University of Syracuse #Juicedup #Commit2Cu2e @CoachBabersCuse @CuseCoachTW @CoachNJ_Monroe @b_shep2 @AllenTrieu @CChipwest pic.twitter.com/bBSmtLonGk — Dom Foster (@Dom11Foster) August 18, 2021

Position: Athlete, but looking like defensive back once he’s on campus.

Ratings: Three stars according to the 247 composite rankings, with three stars from each of the three main services.

Other Offers: Foster got looks from the Ohio MAC schools (Akron, Toledo, Kent State, Miami) but also got offers from Wake Forest, Virginia, and Boston College.

Dino’s projected nickname: El Presidente. Get it, because he’s from Warren, and went to Warren G. Harding. Get it?

Player Breakdown: Nick Monroe went to Ohio and snagged this athlete from other ACC competition, and it sounds like the pitch was for Foster to be a defensive back and return specialist. Further cementing that pitch was that Foster spent his second visit with the current defensive backs on the roster. Foster does have experience at Wide Receiver (hence the Athlete tag), so keep an eye out there as it’s a not so secret that the Orange need help in that room as well. Foster’s bigger size means that Tony White and his staff can be a bit more flexible with where Foster eventually ends up on the depth chart. At 6’2”, he’s got the size to be a shutdown corner or man any of the three safety/rover positions, though his high school highlights show him mostly at outside cornerback. It appears as if Foster is a bit raw on the fundamentals of corner, getting beat on some quick moves, but using his size to recover nicely. I wouldn’t expect to see him on the field in that capacity anytime soon, however, if he becomes an serviceable return specialist, he could see the field much earlier.

Highlights: