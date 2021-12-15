Early signing period: 2022 DB Jeremiah Wilson signs with Syracuse

Yes, it’s time for the early signing period once again. As always, we’re welcoming the newest Syracuse Orange football players to the program between Wednesday and Friday, but basically just Wednesday, by adding profiles here on TNIAAM — once players fax in their letters of intent, of course. Next up is Cornell Perry, who was SU’s first verbal commit all the way back in February.

Twitter feed: @Jerem14hW

Hometown: Kissimmee, FL

Previous School: Osceola

Stats: 5’11”, 173lbs

Commitment date: June 30, 2021

Position: Defensive back

Ratings: Three stars according to the 247 composite rankings, with three stars from each of the three main services.

Other Offers: Plenty of G5 offers, with Arizona, Iowa State, and Washington State offering from the Power 5.

Dino’s projected nickname: Chief, since he’s from Florida and went to Osceola.

Player Breakdown: Primarily recruited by Tony White, Wilson’s current physical makeup fits more of a cornerback role than a safety or rover position, which is good considering that Duece Chestnut may be the most experienced corner on the roster by the time camp rolls around. Like a lot of Syracuse corner commits, Wilson shows solid bursts of acceleration and speed to jump routes and create turnovers, like here when he steps in the middle of the field on an RPO for a one handed pick and returns it to the 20. While he doesn’t have the size of a Chestnut or Garrett Williams, that’s what freshman year is force and the rest of the fundamentals seem to be present: solid tackling, good footwork on man coverage, and solid instincts. I don’t think Syracuse will want Wilson starting right away, but he checks all the boxes of high upside 3 star players Dino’s staff likes to grab and develop.

Highlights: