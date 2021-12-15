Early signing period: 2022 DE Denis Jaquez signs with Syracuse

Welcome to the Syracuse Orange football program’s early signing period coverage. As you’ve become accustomed to, we’re welcoming all of the new Syracuse players between Wednesday and Friday — but mostly Wednesday. With each faxed-in letter of intent, there will be a new profile here on TNIAAM. Next up, we’re taking a look at Denis Jaquez, who recently decommitted from Northwestern.

Twitter feed: @jaquez_denis

Hometown: Richland, N.J.

Previous School: St. Augustine Prep

Stats: 6’4”, 238 lbs.

Commitment date: Today!

Position: Defensive end

Ratings: Everyone says three stars, which means everyone knows what they’re talking about.

Other Offers: Jaquez has a bunch of Power Five offers, and was a Northwestern commit until very recently. Along with the Wildcats, he has offers from Boston College, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Temple, Navy and a bunch of others.

Dino’s projected nickname: “If I Were a Rich-Land.” Paying homage to Jaquez’s hometown, it seems likely Dino has familiarity of Fiddler On the Roof, or “If I Were a Rich Man.” That doesn’t mean Jaquez or any member of the team will be aware of the reference, mind you. But still...

Player Breakdown: Unlike many of Syracuse’s previous signees at defensive end, Jaquez already has a good deal of size and speed at the position and shows a clear ability to get to the quarterback. He displays a variety of moves rushing the passer to the inside and out, and there’s aspects of his game that already looked pre-baked, which is great. We don’t have a ton of proven entities on the line for 2022, so there’s always the chance he can work his way onto the field. He’s one of the more intriguing early playing time candidates in this class.

Highlights: