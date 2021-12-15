Early signing period: 2022 DB Cornell Perry signs with Syracuse

Yes, it’s time for the early signing period once again. As always, we’re welcoming the newest Syracuse Orange football players to the program between Wednesday and Friday, but basically just Wednesday, by adding profiles here on TNIAAM — once players fax in their letters of intent, of course. Next up is Cornell Perry, who was SU’s first verbal commit all the way back in February.

Twitter feed: @cornellperry8

Hometown: Flat Rock, Mich.

Previous School: Woodhaven

Stats: 6’1”, 180 lbs.

Commitment date: Feb. 16, 2021

Position: Defensive back

Ratings: Three stars according to the 247 composite rankings, with three stars from each of the three main services.

Other Offers: Perry has a handful of MAC offers, including Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan and Toledo.

Dino’s projected nickname: “Ivy League,” because unlike Jim Boeheim, Babers doesn’t have an axe to grind with our neighbors in Ithaca.

Player Breakdown: Most of Perry’s highlights are from the safety position, where he excelled against both the run and pass. You can see some great closing speed and tackling ability in the clips below, plus an ability to read routes and make plays on the football in the middle of the field. The ability to avoid being pigeon-holed into just run or pass defense is a valuable skill in this 3-3-5 scheme, and that could give Perry a greater chance of success once he sees the field. If he uses an redshirt year to add some muscle, he’s an interesting addition to the depth chart in 2023.

Highlights: