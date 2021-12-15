Early signing period: 2022 OL Joe Cruz signs with Syracuse

It’s early signing season, which means a new batch of Syracuse Orange athletes are about to head north. Syracuse will add recruits to the program between Wednesday through Friday, but expect most players to sign on Wednesday. As each signing is confirmed, we’ll post profiles here on TNIAAM. Up next is Joe Cruz, who looks to add some more depth to the offensive line.

Twitter feed: @joe_m_cruz17

Hometown: Ronkonkoma, NY

Previous School: Sachem North

Stats: 6’ 6”, 280 lbs.

Commitment date: August 5, 2021

Position: Offensive line

Ratings: Three stars on the 247 scale.

Other Offers: The Orange were his only P5 offer, with other interest coming from Stony Brook and Lafayette.

Dino’s projected nickname: Joe Cool, since I can totally picture an offensive lineman sized Snoopy with sunglasses on...

Player Breakdown: Cruz has size but is raw. Something that coach Mike Schmidt can hopefully mold into a road grader. His frame looks like he could put on some weight and moves well enough to play inside as well. He was an All-Long Island selection, but likely expect Cruz to redshirt his first year on campus.

Highlights: