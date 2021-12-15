Early signing period: 2022 DT Belizaire Bassette signs with Syracuse

It’s early signing season, which means a new batch of Syracuse Orange athletes are about to head north. Syracuse will add recruits to the program between Wednesday through Friday, but expect most players to sign on Wednesday. As each signing is confirmed, we’ll post profiles here on TNIAAM. Up next is Belizaire Bassette, who looks to help replace losses on the defensive line

Twitter feed: @Belizaire_B54

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Previous School: American Heritage High School

Stats: 6’ 1.5”, 270 lbs.

Commitment date: March 27, 2021

Position: Defensive tackle

Ratings: Three stars from 247Sports and rated as the 135th ranked defensive tackle in the class.

Other Offers: He received offers from Texas A&M, Pitt, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Illinois and Liberty.

Dino’s projected nickname: So many possibilities with an all-time name like this. Prince of Bel-Air, BBMak, or maybe BB King.

Player Breakdown: Bassette comes from a very strong program at American Heritage. He’s also only 17 so it would be wise to have patience as he matures and gets time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. The offer list certainly gives you hope that he’s going to be a solid contributor for Tony White’s defense.

Highlights: