Syracuse football: Sean Tucker named second-team All-American by Associated Press

Despite being left out as a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, Syracuse Orange football’s Sean Tucker is still collecting plenty of honors following his standout 2021 season.

As you know, he was first-team All-ACC, and Tucker received first-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America, as well as a second-team nod from the Walter Camp Foundation. On Monday, he appeared on yet another postseason list.

Tucker was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State’s Breece Hall were first-teamers, while Tucker and Missouri’s Tyler Badie made the second team.

So that’s three of the five lists needed to be considered a unanimous All-American. The other two — The Sporting News and AFCA — will also be released this week, so it would seem likely that Tucker adds his name to the shortlist of unanimous picks in Orange history.

The others, for reference: Andre Szmyt (2018), Dwight Freeney (2001), Chris Gedney (1992), Don McPherson (1987), Tim Green (1985), Larry Csonka (1967), Ernie Davis (1961) and Roger Davis (1959).

Tucker would also be the eighth Syracuse player to receive All-American honors of some sort since Dino Babers took over the program. Brisly Estime and Amba Etta-Tawo were both recognized in 2016, while Steve Ishmael received a ton of picks in 2017. Andre Cisco and Andre Szmyt both made All-American lists in 2018, while Sterling Hofrichter was picked in 2019 and Nolan Cooney was last year, too.