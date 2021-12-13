ACC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings for December 13th

It was a rough week for Syracuse Orange fans but there is a silver lining- the ACC conference schedule is looming and the Orange might be able to

1) Duke Blue Devils- (7-1 Last week: 1st)

Duke hasn’t played since losing to Ohio State and the staff here thought about dropping them but the win over Gonzaga is the best the ACC has right now.

2) Wake Forest Demon Deacons- (9-1 Last week: 2nd)

We’re going to be honest with you folks. This Steve Forbes guy is growing on us. In a league with a lot of lame head coaches, this dude is something special.

Steve Forbes is such a delight. pic.twitter.com/nZtbl9wpWU — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) December 12, 2021

3) UNC Tar Heels: (7-2 Last week: 3rd)

UNC won twice last week and with UCLA looming next week we’ll see if Hubert Davis’ squad is going to be a threat to Duke.

4) Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3 Last week: 7th)

Bounced back from their loss to Wake by blowing out Cornell who beat Colgate who beat Syracuse so transitive property pushes the Hokies up this week even with a Sunday loss to Dayton.

5) NC State Wolfpack (7-2 Last week: 10th)

Is NC State going to be able to survive without Manny Bates? Probably not but folks there’s not a lot of positives going on in the ACC right now so taking Purdue to overtime is enough to get a pretty big jump.

6) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4 Last week: 15th)

Notre Dame did the rest of the league a huge favor by knocking off the Kentucky Wildcats. It was pretty fitting to watch Dane Goodwin dunk at the buzzer as five future NBA All-Stars in blue watched. The one constant in college basketball is John Calipari making questionable late-game coaching decisions.

7) Louisville Cardinals (6-3 Last week: 8th)

Chris Mack with no AD or President right now? NCAA Compliance might want to set up shop in the Yum Center for the next month.

8) Syracuse Orange (5-5 Last week: 4th)

The Orange dropped two games away from home and blowing a double-digit lead against Georgetown isn’t a great sign.

9) Virginia Cavaliers (6-4 Last week: 5th)

Virginia is usually a low-scoring team but right now they are 341st out of 358 D1 teams. That’s really bad and means we’ll probably see them win a game 41-40 during ACC play.

10) Miami Hurricanes: (8-3 Last week: 13th)

Hard to tell if this team is any good so we’ll cautiously move them up this week just because they did beat Clemson.

11) Clemson Tigers (6-4 Last week: 11th)

Clemson beat Drake in overtime in Atlanta. Probably lucky for the Tigers he was tired after that reunion show with Kanye in LA the other night

12) Florida State Seminoles (5-4 Last week: 6th)

Speaking of Syracuse they really need the Seminoles to have a strong ACC season to keep that win in the Quad 1 category so Florida State responds by losing to South Carolina. sigh

13) Boston College Eagles: (6-4 Last week: 9th)

BC failed to maintain momentum from their win over Notre Dame but the Eagles have 10 more days to brag about being undefeated in ACC play.

14) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: (5-4 Last week: 14th)

Michael Devoe is shooting 53% from 3 this season. The man is 25 for 47 and we’re telling you this so you can prepare for his visit to the Dome at the end of the month.

15) Pittsburgh Panthers (3-6 Last week: 15th)

Not to pile on Syracuse fans but Pitt beat Colgate the other night and then promptly followed up by losing to Monmouth. This league is something else.

Where did we go wrong this week? Do you think there’s a team to watch in the ACC this season? No really is there anyone worth watching because right now it might just be Duke.