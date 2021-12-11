GameThread; Syracuse Orange (5-4) vs Georgetown Hoyas (4-4)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back on the road today to face another former Big East rival. Can the Orange defeat the Georgetown Hoyas and start to build some momentum before heading back into ACC conference play?

Syracuse won last year’s game and holds a 52-44 lead in the overall series. With an early tip today the outcome of this day can make or break a lot of weekends so let’s hope that the Syracuse offense breaks out of it’s mini shooting slump. With a week off between games there is a big difference between making it through this rough non-conference at 6-4 and having a week to chew on a 5-5 record.

The Orange are currently a 4-point favorite on the road. Can they improve on their 3-6 record against the spread this year or are we in for another angst-ridden finish?

Leave your pre- and in-game comments below and remember folks: Syracuse fans don’t let friends ask them to help get their kids into Georgetown