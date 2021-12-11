Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Clemson: TV/streaming, time, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 0-1) vs. Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, December 11, 6 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: Syracuse, 9-1

Current Streak: Clemson, 1

First Meeting: The teams only started their series in the previous decade, with the Orange earning a comfortable 77-58 win at the Dome. They didn’t meet again until Syracuse joined the ACC in the 2013-14 season. The Orange would go onto win their first eight conference meetings with the Tigers.

Last Meeting: Last season, the Tigers needed overtime to get their first win over the Orange, downing them 86-77 at Littlejohn Coliseum in January of this year. Clemson took a commanding 52-27 lead into the locker room, but the Orange stormed back and tied the game at 70 by the end of regulation. Syracuse spent too much of its energy in the comeback and Tigers got past in OT. Ironically, Kiara Lewis (who now plays for Clemson) led the Orange with 25 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 6-4) | Clemson - Amanda Butler (4th year, 45-53)

Coach Bio: After a solid four-year playing career at Florida, Butler transitioned into an assistant coaching role at her alma mater. She made stops at Austin Peay and Charlotte before getting the head gig for the 49ers ahead of the 2005-06 season.

She made two consecutive WNIT appearances at Charlotte before taking the same job at her alma mater. In 10 seasons at Florida, Butler led her teams to eight postseason appearances, including four NCAA Tournament bids. She made the Round of 32 three times, but could never win that second game.

Following her second losing season in three years, she was fired at Florida in 2017. She took the Clemson gig the next year and led the Tigers to the Round of 32 in 2019.

Last Year: In 2020-21, the Tigers struggled to a 12-14 mark overall and a 5-12 conference record. Despite a sub .500 season, Clemson still garnered an invite to the WNIT, where it lost in the second round.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Delicia Washington leads the Tigers in scoring at 14.1 points per game. At five-ten, she is listed as a guard but plays more like forward, averaging seven rebounds per contest. She is only one-for-12 from three this season, so it will be up to the Syracuse defenders to keep her out of the lane.

If Syracuse Wins: It proves that Syracuse can legitimately compete with at least the bottom half of the ACC.

If Syracuse Loses: I’m sure there’s a way to blame Dabo.

Fun Fact: This is a not-so-fun fact, but former Orange player Kiara Lewis transferred to Clemson in the off-season, as the reports of Quentin Hillsman’s misconduct began to surface. Lewis has had a stellar early campaign, starting all eight of Clemson’s games and scoring 11.4 per contest.