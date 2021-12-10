Syracuse vs. Georgetown: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (4-4, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, December 11, 12:00 pm ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Line: Will be updated morning of game from Draftkings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: FOX, FoxSports Live

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Georgetown Blog: Casual Hoya

Rivalry: 52-44, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: The rivalry started well in favor of Syracuse back on February 15, 1930 with the Orange winning 40-18. Ev Katz led all scorers with 14 points.

Last Meeting: Yes, Syracuse won last year’s contest against Georgetown 74-69, with Buddy Boeheim leading the way with 21 points. But you only remember this game because Marek Dolezaj sacrificed a tooth for an Orange win and internet fame.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,088-413) | Georgetown - Patrick Ewing (5th year, 66-63)

Coach Bio: Ewing is one of the more decorated players in collegiate basketball history, not just in Georgetown history. The Jamaica native was named a consensus first-team All-American three years in a row and named the National College Player of the Year in 1985. The highlight of Ewing’s collegiate career was a NCAA national championship with the Hoyas in 1984. His success with Georgetown in college led him to the first overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 1985 draft. Ewing went on to play 15 years with the Knicks and a year with the Seattle Supersonics and the Orlando Magic in the NBA. He would be named an all-star 11 times and his 33 jersey is retired by the Knicks.

Ewing’s coaching career started right after his retirement from the NBA as he joined the Washington Wizards as an assistant. He took assistant jobs with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets before returning to his alma mater to take the Georgetown head coaching job. The Hoyas have yet to finish with a winning record in conference play under Ewing, but shocked the world in the 2021 postseason.

Last Year: Despite crashing into the Big East tournament with a 7-9 record, the Hoyas went on a tear and won four games to become Big East Champions. Georgetown defeated Marquette, No. 14 Villanova, Seton Hall, and No. 17 Creighton to shockingly steal a bid for the NCAA tournament. The Hoyas would rightfully be greeted with a blowout loss to Colorado in the first round.

Last Game: The Hoyas reached triple digits in their last game, defeating your favorite former 16-seed UMBC 100-71. Four Georgetown players scored in double-figures and the Hoyas shot lights out, going 50% from the floor and 56.5% from three.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Kaiden Rice is a grad transfer from The Citadel and is the definition of a boom-or-bust player. He’s had three games this season where he’s scored at least 23 points. On the flip side, he’s had four games where he’s been held to single-digit points.

If Syracuse Wins: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

If Syracuse Loses: Well, judging by how last season went for Georgetown, that means congratulations to Syracuse for winning the 2022 ACC tournament!

Fun Fact: All five Syracuse starters are averaging double-digit points. That’s either good or bad depending on how you look at it.