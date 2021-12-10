Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Georgetown: TNIAAM predictions & poll

Following a double-digit loss to Villanova, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team moves onto another matchup with a former Big East foe. Syracuse visits the hated Georgetown Hoyas at noon ET on Saturday, and both teams could really use a win. Obviously we haven’t been thrilled with the Orange’s rough 5-4 start to the year. But it could be worse. We could be Georgetown, sitting at 4-4 with a loss to (No. 267) Dartmouth.

So before these two rivals square off for their annual bout, the TNIAAM staff proves whether they're #disloyalidiots or not.

John

Syracuse 70, Georgetown 68

Admittedly, I’m a bit uneasy about this one. In part because Georgetown just always seems to get up for this game (despite losing three of the last four), and in part because there are some elements that spell a ‘Cuse loss despite the Orange being the better team. Jesse Edwards foul trouble seems like a strong possibility given how the Hoyas attack the offensive glass (No. 27 in the country per KenPom). But they also have a couple impressive three-point shooters who can drag this one into a high-scoring affair than SU can withstand. If Kaiden Rice (45% from outside) and/or Donald Carey (44%) get hot from beyond the arc, things could quickly get more difficult. I think this is a close one that Syracuse holds onto late.

Zeke

Syracuse 85, Georgetown 78

The Orange will walk in Saturday afternoon’s game against the Georgetown Hoyas, coming off a bitter loss to the Villanova Wildcats in which they were winning at half but lost 67-53. In the first half they played some of the best defense they played all season, and hope to carry that into Saturday. The Hoyas are currently 4-4 this season, and are coming off a dominating 100-71 win against UMBC going into their game with the Orange. Although the Hoyas dominated on Wednesday night and Buddy Boeheim wasn’t his usual self Tuesday night, the Hoyas will fall to the Orange when they roll into town Saturday.

Kevin

Syracuse 78, Georgetown 67

The Hoyas are a team in transition but there are a couple of areas that could concern the Orange. As John mentioned Georgetown has been strong on the offensive glass and are 28th in the country in 3-point percentage hitting 38.9% from deep. Can Syracuse be patient on offense and find better shots? In the last two games the Orange offense is shooting under 40% and it hasn’t all been poor 3-point shooting. Look for a lot of early sets to get Buddy Boeheim back on track and for Syracuse to hold off the pesky Hoyas as they head into some time off for final exams.

Szuba

Syracuse 85, Georgetown 75

Georgetown is a bad basketball team. But it stands to reason that this game will be close because that’s how this series has been since Syracuse departed from the Big East. Which is exactly why I’m picking this to be a 10-point game. The Orange are getting better defensively and competed hard with Villanova for 32 minutes after beating Indiana and Florida State. You have to like the way the Orange offense is clicking, even with Buddy in a mini-slump and Swider misfiring from deep — someone always seems to pick up the slack. Give me ‘Cuse by 10 against a turnover prone, lackluster two point shooting and middling defensive Georgetown squad.

Christian

Syracuse 72, Georgetown 65

I almost guarantee this game gets stupid for all the wrong reasons. John and Kevin hit on the shooting for both teams, so you don’t need me to rehash the numbers. That all means that this game could very easily be a blowout win for both teams or the second coming of Syracuse-Virginia 2019. All I’m saying is if I’m Syracuse and saw what Colgate and Villanova did from the three-point line, I might want to attempt more threes. But then again, consistency is a funny thing. Rebounding will probably keep this game close again, but the Hoyas cough up the ball a few too many times as Syracuse barely survives again.

